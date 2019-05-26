Lamont expected to sign minimum wage bill

A bump in pay will soon be on the way for minimum wage workers in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to sign the $15 an hour minimum wage bill on Tuesday or Wednesday, but it won’t jump to that right away.

The increase will be gradual.

On October 1st, it will jump from $10.10 to $11 an hour. Then $12 in 2020, $13 in 2021, $14 in 2022. And, finally, $15 in 2023.

Related Content: Conservative study: Bumping up CT minimum wage will cost jobs

More than 300,000 workers here in the state will see an increase in their pay.

Some say the increase will hurt small businesses that can’t afford to pay their workers that much money.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.