BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – We are getting closer to back-to-school time, and Gov. Ned Lamont is urging parents to get their kids a COVID-19 booster before school starts.

Lamont and other leaders made a stop at a mobile vaccine clinic at the Burroughs Saden Public Library in Bridgeport on Monday to get the word out. Kids ages five and older are eligible for COVID boosters. They say it’s the best way to keep kids in school and learning.

“We are going into our first school season without a mask mandate in place, and we are able to do that because we have these tools at our disposal,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, Commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

“I certainly urge parents to do the right thing for your kid, do the right thing for your class, do the right thing for your home. I mean, this is an opportunity to keep them safe and to keep your community safe,” Lamont said.

About half of all kids in Connecticut ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated. State health officials say it’s best to get boosted now before school starts, rather than waiting for a new booster that could be out closer to the end of the year.