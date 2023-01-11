(WTNH) – On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont and other state leaders focused their attention on the smaller cities and towns in the state. The Connecticut Council of Small Towns (COST) held its annual gathering of elected and appointed leaders to talk about the issues they face.

Lamont told them going from years of state deficits to a sizable surplus will help keep their revenue streams more predictable and he says the rural build-out of broadband internet will be a game-changer.

“I just think it’s going to be transformative for our towns and cities,” Lamont said. “What it’s going to mean in terms of telecommunicating, what it’s going to mean for being able to work three days a week out of Bolton, you don’t have to go down to the big city more than a couple days a week, and when you do, it’s a lot easier and faster to get there.”

Lamont says keeping people in those small towns more will help grow local economies. He also said transportation around the state will see a complete makeover in the next decade.