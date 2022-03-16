WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is set to hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss a legislative proposal to create a statewide community violence intervention program.

At 11 a.m., Lamont will discuss to program that will support individual programs throughout the state and also create a statewide strategy for the most effective violence intervention approaches.

According to Lamont’s office, the program will be funded by $3.6 million in American Rescue Plane Act funding.

