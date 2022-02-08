Lamont Report Card: A look at how the governor handled the COVID-19 pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – COVID-19 has claimed more than 10,000 lives in Connecticut over the last two years. In his first term as governor, Ned Lamont was tasked with managing a global pandemic along with the underlying policy platforms he ran on in 2018.

The 2022 legislative session begins on Wednesday, and Lamont has announced he is running for re-election. News 8 decided to look back at Lamont’s first term and get perspective on how he’s managed the pandemic which dominated his first term.

Lamont was elected in November 2018 and took the oath of office two months later. One year into his term, Lamont was forced to put policy discussions aside and focus on public safety.

The first case of coronavirus hit Connecticut on March 8, 2020. Soon after, the governor declared a civil preparedness and public health emergency and issued executive orders to steer the ship. The legislature took a back seat.

“There is really no precedent and no playbook for this,” State Sen. Martin Looney, the Democratic Senate president, said.

Public safety was top of mind for Lamont’s administration.

“I think in the beginning, the governor came out strong with his benchmarks and trying to achieve those benchmarks, but I think as time went on, we really saw a massive failure coming out of his administration,” State Rep. Vin Candelora, the Republican House minority leader, said

“And yet, he has recognized the seriousness of the pandemic early on and took appropriate measures and continues to do so,” Looney said.

Lamont commissioned the Mathematica report, and independent review of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, which was released six months after COVID-19 began. It showed among many findings, infection control was poor.

“It was tragic, the death toll that took place in nursing homes,” State Sen. Kevin Kelly, the Republican Senate Minority Leader said.

Eventually, a COVID-19 vaccine came out. In December 2020, the first shot was given, and Lamont opened clinics.

People received vaccinations and the age groups dictated who would get the shot first. Connecticut is one of the most vaccinated states in the country.

Schools pivoted to remote learning, mandated masking, and contact tracing, but stayed open in the end. The state Department of Education reports those who learned in-person during the 2020-21 school year lost the least ground academically. Those who learned in hybrid or remote models showed substantially weaker achievement. Academic impacts are seen in all subjects.

“I look at the impacts, especially on our children and the lack of attention that should have been given to them in those classrooms,” Candelora said.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter remembers a disagreement over kids safely playing sports.

“I didn’t really agree with that decision,” Ritter said. “It was outside and I felt differently, but that is the give and take and the back and forth you have.”

Office workers stayed home, restaurants shuttered, and economic activity was forced online. Essential frontline workers became heroes overnight and unemployment skyrocketed. Nearly 300,000 jobs were lost during the lockdown.

“I mean, it’s K-shaped recovery,” Kelly said. “If you’re at the top end, you’re doing fine, but if you’re not at the top end, if you’re in the middle or lower, Connecticut is not an easy place to make ends meet.”

Connecticut has recovered 74.6% of those jobs. Fast forward to the summer of 2021, the delta variant emerged, so more masks, testing, and executive orders continued.

As the holidays approached, a run on at-home test kits, another variant called omicron, and the order that was never delivered.

“So, there was a failure on the test kits, and I think there is a slowness to react and to improve where we can,” Candelora said.

“We are getting to the point where we can codify things we need to after that,” Ritter said. “Folks are going to have to be responsible. Get your shorts, get your booster.”

When the pandemic emerged, a committee of ten voted along party lines to extend the governor’s emergency powers. Those powers would be extended another six times over two years, creating division among party leaders.

“His responses have been judicious,” Looney said. “I think the use of his emergency powers has been careful, he hasn’t overreached.”

“What we have not seen since COVID began is transparency, it’s the public’s right to be at the table,” Kelly said.

As the 2022 legislative session approaches, lawmakers will take the reins, voting on the few remaining executive orders and a resolution to continue the emergency declaration ensuring federal aid.

The first month of the session will operate with remote hearings. The public is only allowed on the first floor of the Capitol with masks.