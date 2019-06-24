Lamont says he’s “in on back and forth” over UConn and Big East

Governor Ned Lamont was touring a brewery in Milford Monday celebrating his signing of a law to expand the amounts of brew they can sell to take home. He said he has been in on the back and forth with UConn and the Big East saying, “It could be a great thing for the state, let’s face it; UConn and particularly UConn basket ball, we can compete with anybody. We’re ready to take on the very best.”

The Governor confirms that some kind of formal announcement should be coming very soon adding, “Let’s see how the negotiations go. I think we ought to know something within a week or so.”

Related: Sources: UConn in talks to move back into Big East

And the Governor would not comment on what might happen to the UConn football program, “Those are all going to be part of the on going discussions going forward. Let’s let this play out another week or so.”

The probability of an announcement this week is being met with bipartisan enthusiasm.

Sen Len Fasano (R-North Haven) the Senate Minority Leader saying, “I think it’s going to get the crowds back into the game. I think it’s going to make it more exciting unfortunately it doesn’t have a football program in the Big East and I’m a football enthusiast, but, youi know, it’s great for baskeball.”

All of the athletic programs at UConn lose money. Men’s basketball and the Football program have both seen tremendous loss of attendance.

