We are watching a storm system slide off the coast, bringing us some clouds today, but we will stay dry across CT. To our west, a potent cold front will cross the state later today, increasing winds and drawing in some very cold air. Temperatures will initially top out in the upper 30s to low 40s around midday, but then the mercury will fall into the 20s by dinnertime. Overnight, temperatures will plummet into the single digits, but wind chills will range from 10° to 20° BELOW zero! A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect for most of the state. If you go out early, make sure you have minimal exposed skin and PLEASE don't let your pets stay out very long! Despite lots of sun tomorrow, highs will only be in the teens, but the wind will make it feel close to zero. Sunday will be quieter, but another storm system is expect Sunday night into Monday. Snow will develop after 10 PM Sunday, then likely switch to a wintry mix/rain by Monday morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Some peeks of sun this afternoon. Turning windy. Temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, then falling into the 20s by dinnertime.