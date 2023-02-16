HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont wants to invest $600 million into affordable and workforce housing across Connecticut.

Lamont shared his proposal in Bridgeport on Thursday morning to highlight his proposal.



The proposal includes financial assistance for first-time homebuyers, multi-unit housing in areas with access to transportation, and help to low and moderate-income families.



“Will there be a place for folks to live? Will there be studios? Will there be one-bedrooms unites? Will there be places for young people to be so they can get started? The answer is watch us. We built more housing in this state in the last year than we have in the last century, and we’re just getting started,” Lamont said.



Leaders said one in seven connecticut families are struggling to afford their homes.