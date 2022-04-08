(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill expanding access to absentee ballots in our state. The governor, who tested positive for COVID on Thursday, hosted a virtual bill signing ceremony on Friday morning.

The bill changes some key language that would have previously prevented some people from obtaining absentee ballots.

“We want to make sure that no one ever has to choose between their health and their vote, and this bill goes another step toward that goal. This bill is an important step to make sure that everyone is able to vote in the November election or whatever referendum or primary comes along in-between times with an absentee ballot if they need one,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

“I want people to know that their vote matters. I want people to have a stake in the election and a stake in the outcome,” Lamont said

The bill also expands access to allow commuters and caregivers to get absentee ballots in order to vote in local elections.