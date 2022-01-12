Lamont signs executive order to allow school boards to reemploy retired teachers to help address recent shortage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: A teacher wears a mask and teaches remotely from her classroom on September 24, 2020 in New York City. New York City, the nation’s largest school district opened its classrooms to remote teaching this week and plans to open in-person blended teaching and learning next week. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he signed an executive order to allow school boards to reemploy retired teachers to help address a recent shortage.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, many school districts in Connecticut have had an issue with teacher shortages. The shortages were so severe, that some schools had to close for several days because of not enough staff.

The executive order modifies the state laws in order to provide school districts with greater flexibility to address the shortage. The order takes two actions:

It allows schools boards to reemploy or continue to employ retired teachers, even if they reached the maximum limit permitted under state law while receiving retirement benefits by excluding the period between July 1, 2021, and February 15, 2022, from the salary determination.

It modified certain statutes that allow school districts to hire retired teachers for a maximum of two school years in districts designated as a subject shortage area or identified as a priority school district.

“This executive order is a critical step to providing much-needed resources to ensure we keep students in the classroom and provide them with an in-person education,” Governor Lamont said. “We are fortunate to have retired teachers available to provide some relief for their colleagues who continue to do great work for school children across our state. We will continue to utilize all tools at our disposal to provide for a safe and meaningful classroom education for students.”

