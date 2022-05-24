MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont signed new legislation at the State Police Headquarters in Middletown that codifies into law the ability for the department to operate a hate crimes unit.

That unit was first established back in October. The law puts into writing the standards, policies, and procedures of the unit and how it works with local enforcement as well.

“This legislation is going to help create a really important resource for every officer throughout the state and as others have emphasized, both in prevention and investigation of these crimes,” said Rep. Maria Horn, Co-chair of the Public Safety Committee.

The unit became fully staffed in February. There are now two detectives and two sergeants on the team.