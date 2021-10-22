Lamont submits request for presidential major disaster declaration for damage from Ida remnants

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has submitted a request for a presidential major disaster declaration resulting from damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September.

His announcement comes Friday after weeks of data collection as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). To qualify for the declaration, FEMA requires state and local governments to complete a detailed assessment, including a calculation of FEMA-eligible damages, to determine whether the required thresholds have been met.

Lamont requested the FEMA Individual Assistance Program for Fairfield County, New London Country and the state’s two tribal nations. If approved, homeowners in those counties and the tribal nations could be eligible for federal reimbursements related to the costs of uninsured damage to their houses and personal property.

Lamont also requested the FEMA Public Assistance Program for Fairfield and Middlesex Counties. If approved, public assistance will make the state and every municipality in those counties eligible to receive federal reimbursement of 75% of the costs for uninsured damage to infrastructure along with costs associated with emergency protective measures.

“The extraordinarily heavy rain from this storm resulted in extensive flooding across Connecticut, overwhelming federal, state, and local roads, and flooding hundreds of homes and businesses,” Lamont said. “The late-night arrival of the storm created additional challenges… Tragically, a state trooper was killed while patrolling a rain-swollen river area. If approved, this federal declaration will allow many municipalities and homeowners to become eligible for much-needed assistance to recover from the damages caused by this storm.”

Lamont also noted that Public Assistance damage assessments in Litchfield, New Haven and New London counties remain in progress.