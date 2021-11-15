Lamont to attend federal infrastructure bill signing; CT to receive more than $5 billion for improvements

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is traveling to Washington, D.C. for an important ceremony that is slated to usher in billions of dollars for the state.

President Biden is expected to sign the federal infrastructure bill Monday. The $1.2 trillion plan will bring more than $5 billion in investments to Connecticut.

Reconstructing the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London and Groton, updating the Amtrak bridge in Old Saybrook and the Swing Bridge in Haddam are just a few of the projects that will get underway.

Working on bottlenecks on I-84 and I-91 in Hartford as well as on I-91 and I-691 in Meriden will also be a priority, along with widening I-84 in Danbury.

After signing the bill, Biden is heading to New England to tout the plan. He will be traveling to New Hampshire and then Detroit.