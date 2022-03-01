WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont will be holding a press conference on Tuesday to announce details of legislation that he is proposing regarding HVAC systems in schools.

The legislation he is proposing will establish a grant program to assist public school districts in paying for heating, ventilation, and cooling systems. It would also include other indoor air quality upgrades to school buildings.

The press conference will take place at Alfred W. Hanmer Elementary School in Wethersfield at 1 p.m.

