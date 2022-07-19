GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is holding a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the new state law addressing motor vehicle theft.

The bill, which was passed in the House and the Senate, enables law enforcement and courts to provide swifter, more effective responses to youth charged with repeated motor vehicle thefts.

State legislators, law enforcement representatives, and other officials will join Lamont during the news conference.

