NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont will be discussing his recent economic development mission in Israel on Monday.

Lamont visited Israel last week with a delegation of public and private sector representatives from the state to meet with Israeli companies that are seeking to expand in the United States.

The governor will be joined by the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner, Connecticut Innovations CEO and UConn’s interim president.

