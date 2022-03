FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont will be discussing the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure across both public and private sectors.

This comes as cyber threats are possibly caused by recent international unrest.

Lamont will be joined by Connecticut’s chief information officer Mark Raymond, Connecticut’s chief information security officer Jeff Brown and several others at Fairfield University on Wednesday.

