HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont (D) is set to announce a proposal to provide tax relief for low-income workers in Connecticut.

This is one of the several relief measures Lamont is introducing during the 2023 session and will include in his 2024 and 2025 state budget proposals.

The announcement will happen at noon on Monday at the Wilson-Gray YMCA Youth and Family Center in Hartford.

