Lamont to ‘roll out’ revised transportation plan on Thursday, billions going in to bottleneck traffic points

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont’s long-awaited, revised state transportation plan gets the big ‘roll out’ on Thursday.

The $21 billion proposal is specifically aimed at moving highway and rail traffic between New Haven and the New York border. The plan targets bottlenecks on I-95 and the parkway, and MetroNorth with the aim of getting both Democrat and Republican lawmakers on board.

Democratic state lawmakers met behind closed doors with the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Ryan Drajewicz, and budget director Melissa McCaw for a preview of the revised plan.

“This represents the administration’s best foot forward as of right now, but a critical step in this process has been and will continue to be quality engagement with the legislature,” said Drajewicz following the meeting.

The $21 billion proposal includes widening Interstate 95 at the biggest choke points between New Haven and the New York border. Plus a major infusion of money to improve the MetroNorth railway in the same part of the state, plus purchase more new rail cars. All specifically designed to cut travel times for down state commuters.

Following the meeting, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) asking, “How in the world is a Republican member from Fairfield county going to justify voting ‘no’ to shaving anywhere from ten to twenty minutes off of the commute into the city via train?”

As News 8 first reported last week, the plan includes ‘temporary’ electronic tolls on the ‘Gold Star’ bridge between New London and Groton, as well as 13 other major bridges along the interstate. How much would the toll be?

The co-chair of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, Rep. Roland Lemar (D-New Haven) says, “We’re talking about those deep, in state discounts for Connecticut residents. You have a ‘CT E-Z Pass,’ let’s cap it. Fifty cents, a dollar, that seems pretty reasonable to most of our members.”

Deputy House Minority Leader Rep. Vin Candelora (R-North Branford) received a briefing from the administration last week and says, “We don’t know where the gantries are proposed. We don’t know all the choke points that are being addressed. We don’t know the extent of the renovations to MetroNorth and those impacts so we’re very early on in the process.”

The Governor’s office says that those specifics will be available to everyone, on-line Thursday afternoon.