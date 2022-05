(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is holding a bill signing ceremony for the first law in the nation that will protect doctors and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut.

Patients may travel here from other states that have outlawed abortion.

The law also expands abortion access by increasing the type of practitioners who are eligible to perform certain abortion-related care.

That ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

