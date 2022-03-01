NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is urging state lawmakers to approve his legislative proposal aimed at reducing the costs of prescription drugs in Connecticut.

The legislation would enact a new law that limits the amount prescription drug prices can go up each year. It also allows for the safe importing of lower-cost drugs from Canada.

“Make sure you know where you get the best value for the dollar and that will make sure you get the best quality and that will make sure we bring down the prices as well,” Lamont said.

The governor’s proposal is the subject of a public hearing being held on Tuesday by the Insurance and Real Estate Committee.