HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is urging lawmakers to approve legislation on a bi-partisan juvenile crime bill. Lamont is holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to push the bill that includes investment in a series of policing and community initiatives to address the root causes of violence.

On Monday, House lawmakers debated a juvenile crime reform bill but stalled because of budget negotiations. The bill includes if a teen is arrested, they must go before a judge within 5 days. Prosecutors and police can ask for teens to be detained and sentencing guidelines are increased for five years in prison for serious sexual assault.

That bill expands existing law to include other serious offenses like murder and firearm charges. There are also stricter penalties for motor vehicle thefts and carjackings.

“It allows for a kid to get into a program quicker than under the current system, where hopefully they learn,” said State Rep. Craig Fishbein (R).

“Obviously, there are dollar figures involved here and are subject to final budget negotiations once that is done. I think this bill will receive bipartisan support,” said State Rep. Steven Stafstrom (D).

Lawmakers are also looking at impact panels so kids will hear from victims they stole from.