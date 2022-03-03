NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will be urging legislators to strengthen the state’s standards to reduce childhood lead poisoning.

At 11:30 a.m. Lamont and Elicker will be visiting a local daycare to introduce the proposal. The proposal will help alleviate the risks associated with lead poisoning among children and align the state’s standards with federal guidance.

CT Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, New Haven Health Director Martiza Bond, and several other leaders will be part of the conversation.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.