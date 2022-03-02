EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is urging legislatures to approve a tax relief package that he introduced last month.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Lamont will hold a news conference to urge state lawmakers to approve the legislative proposal that will provide $336 million in tax relief for CT residents. The proposal includes capping car property taxes at 29 mills, restoring full eligibility for the property tax credit, increasing the property tax credit to $300, and accelerating the planned phase-in of pensions by three years.

RELATED: Lamont proposes $336M in tax cuts for residents

The legislation is currently under consideration in the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee.