Lamont vetoes prison confinement bill, issues new order

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont has vetoed a bill that limited when isolated confinement or seclusion is used in Connecticut prisons.

The Democrat said Wednesday that while he supports SB-1059’s intent, he wants to make sure inmates and staff are safe. Instead, the governor directed the state Department of Correction commissioner to increase “out of cell time” for all incarcerated individuals, including those in “restrictive status,” to at least four hours a day.

Advocates of the legislation were upset by the veto, arguing that Lamont’s executive order falls far short of the reforms needed to ultimately reduce the amount of time inmates spend in prolonged isolation.