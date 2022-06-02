(AP0 – Gov. Ned Lamont has vetoed legislation that would have allowed a Connecticut police department to bypass the state’s 2020 police reform law and obtain a retrofitted former military vehicle from another community for free.

Lamont said in a veto message, released Wednesday evening, he opposes making the one-time exception for the city of West Haven. He noted it would be “inconsistent” with the 2-year-old law that prohibits state and local police from acquiring certain pieces of surplus federal military equipment, including these vehicles, known as MRAPs.

A bipartisan group of West Haven officials criticized Lamont for vetoing the bill, saying the vehicle, stripped of its military armaments, was needed for shoreline rescues.