Lanternfly spotted in Southbury

by: Britney Dixon

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) announced Tuesday that a spotted lanternfly was detected.

The lanternfly, Lycoma delicatula, is described by CAES as an invasive sap-feeding planthopper. It was originally discovered in Berks County, Penn. in 2014. The insect is native to China, India and Vietnam.

Lanternflies are known to attack crops such as, apples, grapes, hops and several trees. They lay egg masses on trees or any other surfaces.

CAES encouraged the public to report any sightings to ReportSLF@ct.gov.

