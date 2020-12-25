Large ‘intentional’ explosion damages downtown Nashville Christmas morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke can be seen rising above the affected area.



The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told News 2 a parked RV exploded and caused damage to several buildings.

Foul play was not suspected at first, but Metro Nashville Police Department’s spokesperson, Don Aaron said police now believe the explosion was an intentional act.

The immediate downtown area has been sealed off.

Explosive detection dogs are conducting sweeps of the area for any other devices. Don Aaron said they have no indication of a second device, they are sweeping the area out of an abundance of caution.

Nashville Fire’s Joseph Pleasant said three people had been transported to the hospital. None of the injuries at the time for those transported were said to be critical.