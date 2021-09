WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A large fire was reported at a business in Watertown on Friday afternoon.

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks said the fire was at Cocchiola Paving on Falls Avenue in Watertown.

The business is open, but no one was inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Falls Avenue is closed in the area.

The fire is now under control.

No additional information was reported at this time.