HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-1) and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D) are expected to hold a virtual press conference Monday to call for an extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit.

Passed last year as part of the American Rescue Plan, the expanded Child Tax Credit provided $180 million in tax cuts for over 77,000 families in Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District, officials said.