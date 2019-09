WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — In just a few months, Kmarts will cease to exist in Connecticut.

That’s right, corporate decided to close the location in Watertown by the end of December 2019.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Watertown, Connecticut,” Kmart said in a statement. “The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December.”

Customers will still be able to shop online.