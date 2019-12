(WTNH) — Christmas will be a little bit more special this year thanks to the last solar eclipse of the decade.

The annual solar eclipse — when the moon covers the sun’s center — won’t be visible in North America, according to timeanddate.com.

However, streams will be available online via Slooh, Tharulowa Digital, and CosmoSapiens, CNN reports.

The event will happen at 10:34 p.m. on the East Coast.

The next solar eclipse isn’t until June 2020.