NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven resident has reached an incredible milestone: her 100th birthday!

On May 10, Mary D’Angelo celebrated a century on Earth. Currently, D’Angelo is residing at Coachman Square in Woodbridge.

Mary celebrates her 100th birthday. Photo courtesy: Coachman Square at Woodbridge



D’Angelo is a lifelong resident of the Elm City; she was born in the Fair Haven neighborhood to parents who immigrated from the counties of Leitrim and Roscommon in Ireland. Her mother, who worked as a domestic cook for prominent New Haven families, had her food praised by President Taft.

After high school, D’Angelo worked at Yale, followed by a job at Bullard’s Furniture Store and Connecticut Savings Bank.

D’Angelo met her husband of 62 years on a blind date set up by her best friend. Mary and Bob were married at St. Joseph’s Church in New Haven. Before his death in 2014, Bob served for the City of New Haven on the finance board and retired as vice president for Bank of America.

D’Angelo has two sons, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.