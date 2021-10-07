14-year-old shot inside Waterbury home

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old boy was shot early Thursday morning in Waterbury.

Police said the teen was shot inside a home on Angel Drive just before 12:15 a.m.

Prior to their arrival, officers were advised that a party inside a home in the area of Angel Drive was shot. Officers arrived on scene and found evidence of shots fired in the roadway.

At that point, investigators were notified that a teen arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. He is in stable condition, according to police.

Police confirmed the victim was connected to a shooting on Angel Drive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the detective bureau at (203) 574- 6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.