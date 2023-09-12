BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old boy died after he was accidentally shot Saturday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to police.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Pacific Street to a report of a person shot in the face. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy inside a home suffering from a critical gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and was admitted into the intensive care unit before he died on Sept. 11.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed that the boy and a 15-year-old girl were both handling the gun when it went off and resulted in the boy’s fatal injury.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holtz at 203-581-5239,

Stay with News 8 for updates.