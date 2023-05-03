HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford jury sentenced two people to prison on Wednesday for their roles in the fatal stabbings of two Windsor women and the attempted of a man, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice.

Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that a judge sentenced Charles Dzurkena Jr. and Makenzie Bezio to prison for the killings of Sandra Marci, 78, and Marianne Marci Dzurenka, 55 in 2020.

According to court records, Dzurenka Jr., 20, of Windsor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of accessory to murder and first-degree accessory to commit assault.

Bezio, a 20-year-old woman from Torrington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison execution suspended after serving 10 years with five years of probation.

A third defendant named Terry T. Brown had previously been convicted of murder for his role in the deadly stabbings. Brown was sentenced on March 2, to 58 years in prison.

On May 11, 2020, Sandra Marci, 78, and Marriane Marci Dzurenka were brutally stabbed to death in their Windsor home.

According to court records, officers with the Windsor Police Department responded to a report of a burglary and stabbing. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man who had survived an attempt on his life. The victim was identified as Charles Dzurkena Sr.

The victim told police that Dzurenka Jr. had asked Brown to “get rid of his family,” including his parents Marianne Marci Dzurenka and Charles Dzurenka Sr.

Police said when Bezio heard of the plan she originally tried to talk Dzurenka out of it but ended up going along with the double murder plot.

According to court records, Dzurenka Jr. and Brown had multiple conversations about committing the deadly stabbings. The discussions included details on when the killings would occur, where to enter the home, payments for the murders and the murder weapon.