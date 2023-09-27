BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Sound on Sound Music Festival is getting ready to kick off this weekend in Bridgeport.

The festival will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at Seaside Park and is set to feature over 20 bands, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mater and Alanis Morissette.

This year the festival says they will be elevating their event with a new stage and viewing experience. The festival has also reconfigured its layout and increased its footprint so guests will be able to have more space to roam and enjoy the experience.

Aside from the music, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy delicious food, craft beers and other cocktails from local vendors.

Purchase tickets and learn more about this year’s Sound on Sound festival here.