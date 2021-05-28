3 dead, 1 injured in overnight murder-suicide shooting at Windsor Locks home, police say

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor Locks police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and another seriously injured overnight Friday. At this time, it is being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Police said at 12:53 a.m. Friday, Windsor Locks police responded to a building on Lownds Drive on a report of multiple people shot on the second floor.

On arrival, police said officers found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds with no signs of life. EMS pronounced all three people dead at the scene. Police said the suspect is among the deceased.

A fourth person was found seriously injured with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for surgery.

Another person was found unharmed; police do not believe they are a suspect at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford man dead following targeted attack on Sigourney Street, police

News /

As bill expanding gaming in Connecticut heads to Governor Lamont's desk, but some fear it's a bad bet

News /

'We are on our way back!': Communities begin to rebuild one week after state loosens COVID-19 restrictions

News /

NAACP, town of Windsor putting further pressure on Amazon after 8th noose found at Windsor worksite

News /

FULL PRESSER: Local NAACP addresses eighth noose found at Amazon construction site in Windsor

News /

NAACP, town of Windsor putting further pressure on Amazon after 8th noose found at Windsor worksit

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss