3 dead, 1 injured in overnight murder-suicide shooting at Windsor Locks home, police say

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor Locks police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and another seriously injured overnight Friday. At this time, it is being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Police said at 12:53 a.m. Friday, Windsor Locks police responded to a building on Lownds Drive on a report of multiple people shot on the second floor.

On arrival, police said officers found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds with no signs of life. EMS pronounced all three people dead at the scene. Police said the suspect is among the deceased.

A fourth person was found seriously injured with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for surgery.

Another person was found unharmed; police do not believe they are a suspect at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.