SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – The South Windsor Police Department has arrested a man for burglary and larceny after he attempted to break into cars and houses.

On Nov. 5 at 2:43 a.m. South Windsor police responded to the area of Virgina Circle and Oxford Dr. after receiving reports of a male attempting to open a car door.

The male, identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Diramio of South Windsor, was detained while he was still in the area, said reports.

The Police investigation determined that Diramiro also attempted to gain access to two separate houses by using a door and keypad. Police say a homeowner reported hearing Diramiro trying to turn a door handle.

A search of Diramiro’s backpack revealed mail from other addresses in the neighborhood he was caught in.

Diramiro was charged with criminal attempt at burglary in the 1st degree, criminal attempt at burglary in the 3rd degree, and larceny in the 6th degree.

He was processed on a $100,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 6.