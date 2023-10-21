East Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-year-old child was grazed by a bullet after an early morning attack on a house in East Haven, said East Haven police.

Saturday at 1:16 a.m. the East Haven Public Safety Dispatch received reports about gunshots on Massachusetts Avenue. Officers at the scene determined that a dark-colored SUV opened fire through the vehicle’s passenger window, striking the home with multiple bullets.

One of the bullets grazed the three-year-old who was lying in bed at the time of the shooting, said officials. The child was treated on scene by members of the East Haven Fire Department for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries and was later transported to the hospital.

East Haven Police Investigative Services Division believes this was a “targeted incident,” canvassed the neighborhood for evidence, and is following up on leads.

East Haven officials are asking the public for help in locating the dark-colored SUV by checking their video surveillance system between the times of 1 a.m. – 2 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Residents are asked to call 203-468-3820 with any information. Police said that any information provided can be anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News8 for updates.