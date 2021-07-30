Attorney General Tong urges CT businesses to strengthen cybersecurity

(WTNH) — Connecticut businesses and state government offices are being urged to beef up their cyber security to stop ransomware attacks.

State Attorney General William Tong, who co-chair’s the National Committee on internet safety, security, and cyber privacy, says -all businesses should immediately take a look at their data security and take steps to make it safer.

That includes data backup’s, system patches, testing incident response plans, checking your ‘security team’s’ work and segmenting your networks.