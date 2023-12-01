BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol announced several new bus routes to key locations around the city on Friday in addition to service changes.

The new bus routes will now include Route 229 – which links Southington and New Britain. Route 229 also has some of the city’s largest employers including ESPN, Amazon, Lake Compounce.

Bus riders were previously limited to drop-offs at the State of Connecticut commuter parking lot near the intersection of Pine and Middle streets – which is located a distance away from the business centers.

CT Transit buses will now run along Emmett Street, Enterprise Drive and Middle Street which leads into south Bristol.

The stops along the route will service individuals taking classes at Bristol Adult Education and those who work within the Southeast Bristol Business Park, Double Tree and the new Bristol Event Center.

The new Bristol bus map. (SOURCE: City of Bristol)

“We want to thank the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments, CTtransit, and the Connecticut Department of Transportation for opening up this critical route for bus passengers,” Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano (R) said. “For many years bus riders simply did not have reasonable access to some of the City’s largest employers. This extended bus route will unlock employment opportunities near Route 229 for residents while assisting employers who, now more than ever, are in need of employees.”