WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries.

The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road.

Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building when it fell, but injuries are reported at the scene. They have not commented on the extent of those injuries.

Fire and emergency crews are on the scene.

