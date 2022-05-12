NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have released new information regarding the cause of the fire on Valley Street that took the life of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

The cause of the fire was released exactly one year after the fire.

State police said the fire origin and cause investigation determined that the fire originated in the basement of the structure and spread to the first and second floors, causing severe fire and collapse damage.

According to state police, due to the extent of the damage and lack of physical evidence, the cause of the fire was not able to be determined. State police did say that there is no criminal aspect to the fire.

This comes as city officials and the New Haven Fire Department celebrated the life of Torres Jr. He was killed during the fire on Valley Street on May 12, 2021.

City of New Haven honoring the life of fallen firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

Torres Jr. was pulled from the second floor of the structure, but was unresponsive and later pronounced deceased.

Lt. Samod Rankins was also rescued from the fire and sustained serious injuries requiring a lengthy recovery.

Torres Jr. left behind his wife and two young boys.