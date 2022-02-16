HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden community is coming together to help several families displaced by a fire earlier this week.

Sixty people who lived in the 22-unit apartment building on Warner Street are without a home after a fire ripped through the building Monday night, destroying their personal belongings. The families have been staying in the Clarion Inn.

No one was seriously injured, according to town officials. The Hamden Fire Department and state police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Displaced residents compiled a list of specific items they need. Donations can be dropped off at the Keefe Community Center, located at 11 Pine St. in Hamden, on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or Tuesday, Feb. 22 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the Clarion Hotel, located at 2260 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.

Items will be distributed on Tuesday, Feb.22.

Secure donations can also be made to the Community Services Fund via the Town of Hamden’s website.

Gently used/new clothes, all sizes; specifically:

2T clothes

3T clothes

Medium sweatpants

7/8 pants

14/16 pants

32/30 pants

32 pants

Gently used/new jackets and hoodies, all sizes; specifically:

XXXXL jacket

New underwear and socks; specifically:

Boxers, sizes large-XXL

Underwear, sizes 2T-XXXL

New footwear; specifically:

Size 7 toddler shoes

Size 7.5 shoes

Size 8 shoes

Size 9 ½ shoes

Size 10 shoes

Size 11 shoes

Hygiene items; specifically:

Wipes

Diapers

Pull-ups

Floss

Tampons

Pads

Body Wash

Deodorant

Other Items: