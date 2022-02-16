HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden community is coming together to help several families displaced by a fire earlier this week.
Sixty people who lived in the 22-unit apartment building on Warner Street are without a home after a fire ripped through the building Monday night, destroying their personal belongings. The families have been staying in the Clarion Inn.
No one was seriously injured, according to town officials. The Hamden Fire Department and state police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Displaced residents compiled a list of specific items they need. Donations can be dropped off at the Keefe Community Center, located at 11 Pine St. in Hamden, on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or Tuesday, Feb. 22 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the Clarion Hotel, located at 2260 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.
Items will be distributed on Tuesday, Feb.22.
Secure donations can also be made to the Community Services Fund via the Town of Hamden’s website.
Gently used/new clothes, all sizes; specifically:
- 2T clothes
- 3T clothes
- Medium sweatpants
- 7/8 pants
- 14/16 pants
- 32/30 pants
- 32 pants
Gently used/new jackets and hoodies, all sizes; specifically:
- XXXXL jacket
New underwear and socks; specifically:
- Boxers, sizes large-XXL
- Underwear, sizes 2T-XXXL
New footwear; specifically:
- Size 7 toddler shoes
- Size 7.5 shoes
- Size 8 shoes
- Size 9 ½ shoes
- Size 10 shoes
- Size 11 shoes
Hygiene items; specifically:
- Wipes
- Diapers
- Pull-ups
- Floss
- Tampons
- Pads
- Body Wash
- Deodorant
Other Items:
- Art supplies
- New toys for ages 2-12
- Apple phone chargers
- Snack food
- Water
- Juice boxes
- Gift cards