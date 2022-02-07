Connecticut Airport Authority seeking to buy Sikorsky airport for $10M

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), which operates Bradley International Airport and other state-owned airports, is seeking to buy the Bridgeport Igor Sikorsky Memorial Airport from the City of Bridgeport.

The CAA wants to pay up to $10 million to buy the airport named after aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky and has reportedly approved a term sheet outlining the potential sale.

Bridgeport has operated the Stratford-based airport since the 1930s.

The airport currently serves business, charter and private flights, but the CAA may be considering a return to commercial air travel out of Bridgeport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.