Connecticut Foodshare to end emergency food distribution sites on Oct. 30

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After 18 months, Connecticut Foodshare will close its emergency drive-thru food distribution sites on Oct. 30.

Officials with Connecticut Foodshare said more than 14 million meals were provided through the distribution sites, which opened at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. At the height of the pandemic, the drive-thru sites were serving more than 2,000 households per day.

“At the end of every month, we usually need and count on coming to one of these food drives so we know we’re going to have food for the rest of the month,” Joy Driscoll of Griswold said.

“We always said that these emergency distributions would not last forever and given Connecticut’s high vaccination rate and active job market, it’s time for us to shift back to our regular programming,” Connecticut Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski said in a statement Monday. “We have nearly 700 community partners throughout the state, which means there are numerous options for people to access food after these drive-thru sites close.”

Anyone who depends on these sites for food is encouraged to contact a pantry or meal program in the community. To access other food resources, go to www.ctfoodshare.org/find-help, call 2-1-1, or go to www.211ct.org.

