A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill is shut down on Sunday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, the Rocky Hill Fire Department said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at Exit 24 just before 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the Rocky Hill Fire Department said they located a tractor-trailer on its side, and another vehicle had collided with the trailer. EMS units took one person to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Authorities did not reach out of the condition of the person injured in the crash.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, and vehicles traveling northbound are being detoured off the highway. Then, state police can re-enter I-91 at exit 24.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.