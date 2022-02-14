BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – After first responders searched Ash Creek in Bridgeport Monday afternoon, police say the incident has been cleared.

Bridgeport police said dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m. from someone who said a woman had walked into the creek and put something in the water.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics began a grid search of the water area identified by the caller with the concern of the object being a small child. Police said all first responders had members in suits and based on the currents and low tides at this time, anything put into the water would have been found.

Bridgeport police said they located the woman and she was brought to the hospital for evaluation, adding they spoke to the father of her children who are both fine.

Police said it was also indicated the woman would not have any access to small children.