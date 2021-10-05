Witnesses sought after man falls from overpass, gets hit by vehicle in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a man fall from an overpass before being hit by a vehicle on Route 15 in Woodbridge Tuesday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., state police found 43-year-old Carmelo Agosto of New Haven in the right travel lane with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle near exit 58.

Troopers said Agosto was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said Agosto was involved in a previous collision on the Route 114 overpass. For an unknown reason, troopers said Agosto fell from the overpass onto Route 15.

Part of Route 15 south was closed due to the incident but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.

